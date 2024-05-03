WATCH: AG Mayes talks about fight to keep 1864 abortion ban from taking effect

PHOENIX — Attorney General Kris Mayes sat down with ABC15 to discuss what could happen next in her fight to keep the 1864 abortion ban from becoming the law of the land in Arizona, even temporarily.

Despite Governor Katie Hobbs signing a repeal bill of the 1864 law on Thursday afternoon, that won't take effect until 90 days after the end of the legislative session. That could be in June or July.

"Unfortunately, we're not out of the woods though. We still have the potential for the 1864 ban to go into place," said Mayes.

She has filed a motion with the Arizona Supreme Court asking for a stay of the Planned Parenthood v. Hazelrigg mandate for 90 days.

Mayes says just today she received an order from the court asking for her response and says she is taking that as a good sign.

"At least they didn't reject my motion outright and so the advocates of the 1864 law will be given a chance to say why it should stay in place and then obviously I have filed for a motion to say I want 90 days to be able to potentially appeal this case to the United States Supreme Court," said Mayes.

The Attorney General says if the State Supreme Court doesn't side with her, she will look at every legal avenue she has.

"We're working as hard as we can to get the Supreme Court to see it our way. But I will promise you this. If they don't, we will, we will look at every legal avenue available to us to stop this 1864 ban from ever going into place in the state of Arizona. There's just too much at stake," said Mayes.

