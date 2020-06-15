Menu

Walk-in lottery resumes for popular northern Arizona hike

Brian Witte/AP
FILE - In this May 28, 2013, file photo, a hiker walks on a rock formation known as The Wave in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona. A walk-in lottery for the popular Arizona hike could move online. Half of the 20 permits for one of the most exclusive and dramatic hiking spots in the southwestern United States remain unavailable during the coronavirus pandemic. The virus hasn't forced the closure of the Wave in the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument along the Arizona-Utah border. But it has suspended a daily, in-person lottery for 10 permits because the agency that oversees it can't ensure social distancing. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-15 17:41:42-04

VERMILLION CLIFFS NATIONAL MONUMENT, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has restored a walk-in lottery for one of the most exclusive and dramatic hiking spots in the southwestern United States.

Half of the 20 daily permits for the Wave typically are awarded in-person and half online.

The walk-in lottery had been suspended since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bureau of Land Management says it was restored Monday with protections for the public's health and safety.

The Wave takes visitors through a wide, sloping basin of searing reds, oranges and yellows in Vermillion Cliffs National Monument along the Arizona-Utah border.

