Valley couple to be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’

MESA, AZ — Shelley and Michael Pelky began decorating their home 24 years ago; it all started with icicle lights on the front of their house and each year the couple added more to their display. “We gradually turned into a snowball hill,” said Shelley to ABC15 Arizona.
This year, their house will have national attention- the Pelkys will be contestants on ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ show!
The filming was done last year, and the competition takes place this year. The Mesa couple will be featured on the December 5th episode.
GET TO KNOW THE PELKYS
It wasn’t until about 12 years ago that the couple started going “full-blown Christmas” on their house decorations.
“We did have a goal insight when we started decorating. Our house, we like to call it ‘a birthday letter to Jesus,’ without his birth we would have nothing,” said Shelley. “We want them [the community] to know that the reason why we do this in one-for Jesus, second-for our military, and then third- for those who have lost their fight with cancer and those who kicked it’s butt and the rest for every person who ever wants to look at lights and smile.”
“We love it when people come and go my dad [has] been bringing me here for years and now I’m bringing my kid here,” said Michael Pelky.
Here’s where to go if you plan on seeing this year’s decorations!
- Lights are on nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Address: 1335 N Papillon Circle Mesa, AZ 85205