Uncertainty in some parts of Arizona as eviction ban ends

Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 02, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The lower courts in Arizona's largest county are bracing for filings allowing landlords to lock out previously protected renters for failure to pay now that a national eviction ban has been lifted.

But officials say Monday the brunt of any action isn't expected for days.

A Maricopa County justice courts spokesman says how quickly or dramatically things play out will depend on landlords, who must follow certain legal steps before locking renters out.

Smaller property owners in particular have struggled for many months to pay their own mortgages and taxes with many tenants not paying rent.

