U.S. Representative John Filmore looking to restrict voting across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona House of Representative Republican John M. Fillmore (D-16) of Apache Junction has proposed a 35-page rewrite of the state's election laws.

He recently defended H.B. 2596 during a hearing, saying, “We need to get back to 1958-style voting.”

According to the Daily Independent, if passed, the house bill would:



Require future ballots to be counted by hand

Limit voting to only be cast on election day

Repeal early-ballot laws, requiring specific excuses to receive one

Rep. Filmore currently sits on the Government and Elections Committee, as well as the Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee.

