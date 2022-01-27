U.S. Representative John Filmore looking to restrict voting across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona House of Representative Republican John M. Fillmore (D-16) of Apache Junction has proposed a 35-page rewrite of the state's election laws.
He recently defended H.B. 2596 during a hearing, saying, “We need to get back to 1958-style voting.”
According to the Daily Independent, if passed, the house bill would:
- Require future ballots to be counted by hand
- Limit voting to only be cast on election day
- Repeal early-ballot laws, requiring specific excuses to receive one
Rep. Filmore currently sits on the Government and Elections Committee, as well as the Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter