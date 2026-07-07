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U.S. Department of Labor reports fatality at Morenci mine

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The U.S. Department of Labor has reported a fatality at the Freeport-McMoran Morenci Inc. mine in Morenci, Arizona.

The incident, which took place at approximately 9:09 a.m., Monday, was classified as a "powered haulage" accident.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, power haulage accidents accounted for 13 of the nation’s 33 mining fatalities in 2025 and 426 of the 4,792 nonfatal injuries.

Such incidents involve shuttle cars, locomotives, front-end loaders and other forms of equipment.

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