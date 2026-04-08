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Two injured in crash involving a plane and a house in Fort Mohave

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Fort Mohave plane crash
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FORT MOHAVE, AZ — Two people were taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a plane crashed into a house in Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Mohave County deputies responded to a home on Taxi Way for reports of an aircraft collision.

When deputies arrived, they located a single-engine plane that had crashed into a residence.

MCSO says nobody was inside the home at the time.

Two people on the plane were taken to a hospital to get evaluated. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

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