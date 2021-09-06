Tucson's 2nd exam site for sexual assault victims opens

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A second forensic examination site for sexual assault victims has opened in Tucson.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that the site opened last week at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.
In Arizona, such exams must have been completed by certified sexual assault nurse examiners for evidence from a survivor's sexual assault kit to be admissible in court.
Previously, victims of sexual assault who wanted to obtain a medical forensic exam had to go to Tucson Medical Center, where they would be met by a sexual assault forensic examiner affiliated with the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault.
