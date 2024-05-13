Triple-homicide suspect shot and killed by DPS troopers in Eastern Arizona

MORENCI, AZ — A deadly shooting involving Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers is under investigation in Eastern Arizona.

On Monday morning, Arizona troopers encountered a triple-homicide suspect out of Ridgeland, Mississippi. During the encounter, troopers tried to arrest the man but he fired shots at them. He was then shot and killed by troopers during a "gunfight."

It happened between Morenci and Clifton, near the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers identified the suspect who was shot and killed as Ivory James Welch III.

He was wanted out of Mississippi for allegedly shooting and killing his mother and two sisters on Sunday evening. Welch reportedly went "on the run" following the shooting and ended up in Arizona where he was found by DPS troopers.

"An arrest warrant was obtained and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force began searching for Welch," Chief Myers stated in a news release. "Arizona State Troopers attempted to apprehend Welch and he fired upon the troopers and was fatally wounded in the gunfight."

ABC15 and KGUN 9 hav reached out to Arizona DPS for more details on the shooting and is waiting to hear back.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, US 191 is closed in both directions between Morenci and Clifton due to a law enforcement incident.