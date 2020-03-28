Menu

Tribes say persistent efforts pay off in massive stimulus

Posted: 12:52 PM, Mar 28, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-28 15:52:35-04
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 25, 2018 file photo shows Monument Valley, Utah. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn't be welcome back for 45 days. Tribes across the country have closed casinos to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In the U.S. Southwest, the leader of the Navajo Nation restricted travel for employees who answer to him and wrote letters to federal officials saying anyone pulled away from duty at federal health care facilities on the vast reservation wouldn't be welcome back for 45 days. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes say their persistent efforts to be included in a massive stimulus bill to respond to the new coronavirus have paid off.

Tribes have been lobbying Congress to help address shortfalls in an already underfunded health care system that serves Native Americans.

They secured $10 billion in the bill that President Donald Trump signed Friday.

Most of it is set aside as a relief fund that will be distributed based on need.

More than $1 billion will go to the federal agency that provides primary health care for more than 2 million Native Americans.

The Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest has been hardest hit by the virus with more than 90 confirmed cases.

