Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Tribes credited with elevating vaccinations in rural Arizona

Tribes credited with elevating vaccinations in rural Arizona
Rural Arizona Vaccinations
Mihio Manus/AP
In this photo provided by The Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund, Natasha Goldtooth shows off a $25 gift certificate she won after spinning a prize wheel for people who are fully vaccinated on Aug. 21, 2021, in Window Rock, Ariz. Initially, the campaign began at local area flea markets and vaccination sites before becoming primarily virtual. Arizona is the only state where rural vaccine rates outpaced more populated counties according to a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health experts believe the unexpected trend was mainly fueled by a group that lost a disproportionate number of lives to COVID-19: Native Americans. (Mihio Manus/The Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund via AP)
Rural Arizona Vaccinations
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 13:52:46-04

PHOENIX (AP) — In a pandemic that has seen sharp divides between urban and rural vaccination rates nationwide, Arizona is the only state where rural vaccine rates outpaced more populated counties according to a recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health experts believe the unexpected trend was mainly fueled by a group that lost a disproportionate number of lives to COVID-19: Native Americans. The devastating loss — particularly of elders — drove pushing vaccination as an act of selflessness.

Arizona's own data did not include vaccinations conducted through the Indian Health Service, a federal agency. But the CDC's did.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰