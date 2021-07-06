Watch
Tribe becomes key water player with drought aid to Arizona

Posted at 5:59 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 20:59:35-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A key Colorado River reservoir is at its lowest level since it was filled in the 1930s.

Things would be worse had Arizona tribes not stepped in to help prop up Lake Mead amid a historic drought in the American West.

As Arizona faces mandatory cuts next year in its Colorado River supply, the tribes see themselves as major players in the future of water.

The Colorado River Indian Tribes received $38 million for a contribution to staving off deeper water cuts in the state.

While some fields are dry on the reservation, the tribe plans to use the money to invest in its water infrastructure.

