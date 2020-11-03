Transient gets prison for multiple crimes in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A transient has been sentenced to 12 years in an Arizona prison for sexual assault and other offenses in the Prescott area.

Yavapai County prosecutors say 24-year-old Sterling Austin Hinckley pleaded guilty last month to sexual assault, trafficking in stolen property, forgery, possession or use of narcotic drugs and misconduct involving weapons from two separate cases.

Prosecutors say Hinckley was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in August 2019 at her home.

The other case involved the April theft of multiple items from a woman who had allowed Hinckley to stay at her house temporarily.

Investigators say Hinckley pawned numerous items belonging to the victim in Prescott Valley, Lakeside and Holbrook.