Townsend announces bid for congressional seat in Arizona

Posted at 6:22 PM, Jan 17, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Monday that she's seeking a congressional seat in southern Arizona.

The decision means Townsend will avoid facing fellow Republican Wendy Rogers for a legislative seat.

Townsend says she won't resign while she campaigns for Congress. She will join a crowded field of Republicans vying for the nomination in the August primary. The district that takes in parts of Tucson leans Republic.

Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is retiring, leaving the seat open. Townsend doesn't live in the district, but she's not required to.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

