Tohono O’odham man indicted on charges involving minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from the Tohono O’odham Nation has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of trying to exploit a minor, the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona announced.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Allman Rivas of Menagers Dam sent Facebook messages to a girl between late June and mid-July, asking her to come to his home for sex.

Court documents say he also sent explicit photos, offered money for sexual acts, and later threatened the girl when she refused.

Rivas faces charges of attempted coercion and enticement, transfer of obscene material to a minor, attempted sex trafficking, and sexual extortion. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

“Protecting our youth from sexual offenders is one of the highest priorities of this office,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Police investigated.