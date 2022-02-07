Watch
TikTok challenge to award an Arizona student with $1,000 and a new laptop

Content should focus on FASFA
AP
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. (AP Photo)
TikTok
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:35:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Board of Regents (AZRegents) is sponsoring a TikTok challenge awarding an Arizona student with $1,000 and a new laptop.

Governing Arizona's public universities, the board asks that participants either post about why they completed the FASFA, or share why the FASFA is important.

Rules for the challenge are as follows:

  • Tag #AZFASFA, @BenjiFASFA, @BeALeader and azFASFA.org
  • Post between Monday, Feb. 7 to Monday, Feb. 28
  • Must be an Arizona high school student

The AZRegents will choose the top three posts based on likes.

These students will win the following prizes:

  • FIRST PLACE: $1,000 and a brand new laptop
  • SECOND PLACE: University swag bag
  • THIRD PLACE: University swag bag

For more information or help on filling out your FASFA form, please visit azFASFA.org.

