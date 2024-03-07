There's a new Arizona 'heat officer' — What does that mean?

As the scorching summer season approaches, Arizona is gearing up for the high temperatures.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced the state's first chief heat officer —it's also the first one in the nation.

Dr. Eugene Livar will assume the role.

He will work with state, county and local agencies to tackle extreme heat-related issues around Arizona.

It's part of Gov. Hobbs' Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, which also includes the addition of a heat relief coordinator. That position will handle communication with county representatives and develop training for improving access to human service providers.

Livar has been with ADHS for over a decade, serving as the assistant director of public health preparedness.

In the media release he said:

“I’m excited to take on this role and this important work to make sure Arizona is prepared as possible for this upcoming heat season and beyond."