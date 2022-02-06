Texas crash leaves 1 Goodyear volleyball player dead, 2 hurt

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A volleyball team in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear is seeking support and contributions after a crash in Texas left one player dead and two others injured.

The team’s coach, Jimmy Gonzalez, says three families from the Venom Volleyball Club were traveling from Goodyear to compete in a national qualifier tournament. The teenage girls and their families had planned to fly to the event, but severe weather in Texas canceled many flights.

Gonzalez says three of the families decided to make the drive to Austin but their SUV hit black ice Thursday night about 130 miles west of Austin and crashed head-on with a semi-truck. Kimble County sheriff’s deputies say five of the seven occupants were ejected from the SUV and one 17-year-old girl died.

----

