Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Texas crash leaves 1 Goodyear volleyball player dead, 2 hurt

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 12:08 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 14:08:16-05

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A volleyball team in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear is seeking support and contributions after a crash in Texas left one player dead and two others injured.

The team’s coach, Jimmy Gonzalez, says three families from the Venom Volleyball Club were traveling from Goodyear to compete in a national qualifier tournament. The teenage girls and their families had planned to fly to the event, but severe weather in Texas canceled many flights.

Gonzalez says three of the families decided to make the drive to Austin but their SUV hit black ice Thursday night about 130 miles west of Austin and crashed head-on with a semi-truck. Kimble County sheriff’s deputies say five of the seven occupants were ejected from the SUV and one 17-year-old girl died.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!