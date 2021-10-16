Tempe may rename streets, parks named for Klan members

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe will consider renaming parks and streets named after former community leaders who were recently discovered to have been dues-paying members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The city said Friday that the names of will be up for discussion when the city council meets next week. City officials say they notified leaders of the Tempe Elementary School District that their research showed three schools also are named for the former Klan members.

City staff say a Klan chapter called Butte Klan No. 3 included many prominent Tempe residents in the 1920s, including mayors, council members, bankers and other power brokers.

