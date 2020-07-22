Menu

Teenager reported missing found safe on Flagstaff mountain

police generic night image
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 21, 2020
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A teenage girl who authorities say ran away from home has been found safe on a mountain overlooking Flagstaff.

The 17-year-old was reported missing on July 15. Hikers found her early Tuesday morning off a trail on Mount Elden.

Flagstaff police Sgt. Charles Hernandez says she appeared dehydrated and malnourished.

He says the girl likely got lost.

She had no food or water with her and only the clothes she was wearing when she left home.

Authorities don't suspect suspicious or criminal activity.

The girl was taken to the hospital before being returned to her family.

