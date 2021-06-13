Teen critically hurt after Lake Havasu boat collision

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A 16-year-old California boy has suffered critical injuries after his personal watercraft collided with a boat on Lake Havasu.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened Saturday afternoon in the lake's North Basin.

The impact of the crash with the 28-foot boat threw the teen into the water.

Authorities say the man steering the boat and other bystanders immediately called 911 and pulled the teen out of the water.

The teen, who is from Rialto, California, was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital. He is listed in extremely critical condition.

Investigators believe the boy's speed on the watercraft was a factor.