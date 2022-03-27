Teen boy charged as adult in shooting at Arizona mall outlet

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a shooting at a suburban Phoenix outlet mall that left four people injured including a child.

Glendale police say the teen was arrested Saturday and was being held in a juvenile jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

They say he’s facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of felony endangerment, two counts of misconduct involving weapons and criminal damage.

Police say the 17-year-old was “the primary aggressor” in Wednesday’s shooting that stemmed from a fight between armed teens and sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing from the Tanger Outlets.

They say the altercation started in a central walkway area between the 17-year-old boy and two other teens, ages 15 and 16.

