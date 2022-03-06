Watch
Teachers reimagine US history lessons with eye on diversity

Jae C. Hong/AP
Brandon Brown poses for photos in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Brown, a former history teacher and assistant high school principal, is now a Billboard-charting educational rapper who performs around the U.S. He founded School Yard Rap, a California-based company that produces music about historical Black, Latino and Indigenous people often not found in traditional textbooks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 13:35:52-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Teachers have long sought ways to deliver a complete version of U.S. history that engages their young students and includes contributions by people of color.

They have been reenergized after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd to take different approaches in the classroom that would challenge an education system many argue doesn’t allow for critical thinking and forces a narrow worldview.

Teachers also are facing increased pressure from politicians and other critics who take issue with how schools are addressing diversity and representation.

There is no standardized curriculum across the U.S.; those decisions are made at the local level.

