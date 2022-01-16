Watch
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of Phoenix security guard

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities still are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a security guard in north Phoenix.

Police say officers were called to site around 10:30 p.m. Friday and found a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Douglas Brandell.

Police have released few details in the case, but say they are looking for possible witnesses to the fatal shooting.

