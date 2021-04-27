Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of woman in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a woman dead at a west Phoenix business.

Phoenix police say when officers arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday, they found 20-year-old Gloria Zermeno on the ground in the parking lot.

Zermeno had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 37-year-old Vincente Diaz-Vargas is facing a first-degree murder charge after being identified as a possible suspect through collected forensic evidence, witness testimony and surveillance videos.

It was unclear Monday if Diaz-Vargas has a lawyer yet.