Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Supreme Court sides with lawmaker in defamation case

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Gavel shot
Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 19:42:49-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says an attack ad aired during a contentious congressional primary campaign was protected by the First Amendment.

In a 4-3 ruling on Tuesday, the court sided with Wendy Rogers, who is now a Republican state senator with a national profile.

Rogers was sued over a radio ad she aired during the 2018 GOP primary in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

The justices said allowing the case against Rogers to proceed under the circumstances would "inevitably and intolerably chill political speech."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!