Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Suns trade former Wildcat Deandre Ayton to Portland in three-team deal to acquire Jusuf Nurkic, per ESPN

Deal also sends Damian Lillard to Milwaukee Bucks
Deandre Ayton
Rick Scuteri/AP
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Deandre Ayton
Posted at 1:13 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 16:16:49-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have reportedly traded Deandre Ayton to Portland in three-team deal that will also send Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN is reporting that Ayton will head to the Blazers, along with Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday from the Bucks and draft picks from Milwaukee.

In return, Phoenix will reportedly get Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Ayton, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, played college basketball at Arizona.

The 7-foot center averaged nearly 17 points a game in his five years with the Suns.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today