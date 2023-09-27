Suns trade former Wildcat Deandre Ayton to Portland in three-team deal to acquire Jusuf Nurkic, per ESPN

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have reportedly traded Deandre Ayton to Portland in three-team deal that will also send Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN is reporting that Ayton will head to the Blazers, along with Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday from the Bucks and draft picks from Milwaukee.

Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

In return, Phoenix will reportedly get Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Ayton, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, played college basketball at Arizona.

The 7-foot center averaged nearly 17 points a game in his five years with the Suns.