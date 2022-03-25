Study: 16% of Arizonans admit they are continuous drinkers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A March 2022 survey ran through the American Addiction Centers (AAC) has revealed 16% of people in Arizona are continuous drinkers.
The participants admit they've never taken a prolonged break from drinking since they first started consuming alcohol.
According to the AAC, these Arizonans have only taken breaks due sobriety trends like:
- Dry January
- Sober October
- #SoberCurious
This statistic is slightly below the national average of 19%.
Minnesota and Delaware had the highest and lowest rates of continuous drinkers at 32% and 7%, respectively.
About half of all survey respondents said they're more likely to diet than give up alcohol for a month.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.