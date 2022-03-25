Study: 16% of Arizonans admit they are continuous drinkers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A March 2022 survey ran through the American Addiction Centers (AAC) has revealed 16% of people in Arizona are continuous drinkers.

The participants admit they've never taken a prolonged break from drinking since they first started consuming alcohol.

According to the AAC, these Arizonans have only taken breaks due sobriety trends like:



Dry January

Sober October

#SoberCurious

This statistic is slightly below the national average of 19%.

Minnesota and Delaware had the highest and lowest rates of continuous drinkers at 32% and 7%, respectively.

About half of all survey respondents said they're more likely to diet than give up alcohol for a month.