Student hurt in shooting at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — A student has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday afternoon in a bathroom at Cesar Chavez High School.

Police said the shooting was not an active shooter incident and all other students and staff on campus are safe.

We are on the scene of a shooting at Cesar Chavez High School.

This is not an active shooter situation, but the suspect is still outstanding. pic.twitter.com/AbkpVocoDd — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 29, 2021

Air15 video over the school near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road showed multiple Phoenix police units outside the school as students could be seen leaving the campus.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting has not yet been located.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Union High School District confirmed in a letter sent home to parents that a student had been wounded on campus, "allegedly from a firearm." See their full statement below.

Hello Chavez Families,

After school today there was an altercation in a restroom on campus that resulted in a student being wounded, allegedly from a firearm. Local authorities were immediately contacted to assist. All other students and staff who were on campus are safe. This incident took place after school and the campus is being cleared. All afternoon activities at Chavez have been moved or rescheduled.

All students remaining on campus have been directed to Cesar Chavez Park and parents are asked to pick them up there. School will resume on a normal bell schedule tomorrow, unless otherwise noted.

Kindest,

Richard Franco, M.ED.

Director of Marketing

Phoenix Union High School District

