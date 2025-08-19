Student dead, another hospitalized after fight inside Maryvale High School classroom

PHOENIX — One student has died after a fight inside a Phoenix high school late Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Another student was hospitalized, officials said.

Phoenix police were called to Maryvale High School, near 59th Avenue and Osborn Road, around 11 a.m, for a stabbing call.

The call to police involved a fight between two male students.

Phoenix Union High School District representatives say one student was taken to a hospital with injuries after an "incident occurred in a classroom."

Phoenix police later said two students were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Officials said one of the students has life-threatening injuries, while the second student has non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the students has died following the incident, according to a statement from State Superintendent Tom Horne.

Officials say there is no present danger, and all other students and staff are safe.

Video from the scene showed multiple police vehicles outside the campus and police tape.

No further information was immediately available.

Councilwoman Betty Guardado provided the following statement regarding the incident:

"I am heartbroken and deeply disturbed by the violent incident that took place today at Maryvale High School. My thoughts are with the student who was injured, their family, and the entire school community as they process this traumatic event.

Classrooms should be a safe place for all students. As a mother and a representative of our community, I want everyone to feel safe at school. Our community stands united in support, and I am committed to working with the school district, community and Phoenix Police to ensure their safety."

State Superintendent Tom Horne provided the following statement:

“The death of a student as the result of a stabbing at Maryvale High School is a terrible tragedy. Schools must be safe places.

The on-campus school safety officer responded immediately, rendered aid to the student and did his job well.

This terrible incident reinforces my commitment to doing everything possible to make schools safe.”