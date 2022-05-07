Structure fire in St. David ends in total loss

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says on Friday, May 6, 2022, they received a call from the residents at a home near the 1500 block of South Tyler Road in St. David.

The residents stated their house was on fire and their 12-year-old son was missing.

Once deputies arrived on the scene the residence was already fifty percent engulfed in flames says CCSO.

Deputies say they attempted to locate the missing boy by looking through the windows and breaking one window and calling out without success.

The 12-year-old boy was later found by a neighbor walking towards his home on East Beson Aiport Road and was safe.

CCSO says the father was burned while attempting to get an animal out of the house.

No cause of the fire has been reported yet but the investigation is still ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

