Storms lead to flooding in Tusayan, near Grand Canyon

TUSAYAN, AZ — Parts of Arizona's high country experienced flooding as monsoon storms passed through the area on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it was monitoring flooding in Tusayan and near the Grand Canyon. Tusayan is a town just south of the Grand Canyon.

Officials said the area saw a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time that created flooding up to three feet in depth.

A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the area.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Tuesday, August 22, 2023

on behalf of the @CoconinoCounty Sheriff's Office:



Heavy rains cause flooding conditions and evacuations in Tusayan



Tusayan. AZ -On Tuesday, August 22nd at approximately 4:00 pm, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the… pic.twitter.com/I7FQkTUB1B — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) August 23, 2023

State Park officials closed Highway 64 (south entrance) from the intersection of Center Road southbound due to major flooding in the gateway town of Tusayan.

People in the area were asked to shelter in place until the waters receded. All students attending school at Grand Canyon Village safely sheltered inside the school, CCSO said.

Officials say over 100 residents and guests were displaced and relocated, students have since been reunited with families.

Hear an update Wednesday morning from Coconino County Sheriff's Office:

Coconino County officials say clean-up is underway after flooding

No injuries were reported and crews are continuing to clear the area and assess any possible damage, according to officials.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, CCSO said Highway 64 has been cleared and is safe to travel with limited access.

Travelers should proceed with caution.