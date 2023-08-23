Storms lead to flooding in Tusayan, near Grand Canyon

TUSAYAN, AZ — Parts of Arizona's high country experienced flooding as monsoon storms passed through the area on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it was monitoring flooding in Tusayan and near the Grand Canyon. Tusayan is a town just south of the Grand Canyon.
Officials said the area saw a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time that created flooding up to three feet in depth.
A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the area.
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
on behalf of the @CoconinoCounty Sheriff's Office:
Heavy rains cause flooding conditions and evacuations in Tusayan
On Tuesday, August 22nd at approximately 4:00 pm, Coconino County Sheriff's Deputies
State Park officials closed Highway 64 (south entrance) from the intersection of Center Road southbound due to major flooding in the gateway town of Tusayan.
People in the area were asked to shelter in place until the waters receded. All students attending school at Grand Canyon Village safely sheltered inside the school, CCSO said.
Officials say over 100 residents and guests were displaced and relocated, students have since been reunited with families.
No injuries were reported and crews are continuing to clear the area and assess any possible damage, according to officials.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, CCSO said Highway 64 has been cleared and is safe to travel with limited access.
Travelers should proceed with caution.
Areal Flood Advisory extended until 10:00 AM MST due to continued flooding caused by excessive rainfall earlier on Tuesday. Rainfall has ended and flooding is not expected to worsen. This includes Tusayan, Grand Canyon - South Rim.
This includes Tusayan, Grand Canyon - South Rim. More info: https://t.co/52OPMyh0Am. #azwx pic.twitter.com/McgSS7d293