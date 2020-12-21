Stolen car suspect shot by Sedona police officer at airport

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a stolen car suspect has been shot and wounded by a Sedona police officer, who was injured in the altercation.

Police say two other suspects were arrested in Sunday morning's incident.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that ended up in the parking lot of the Sedona Airport.

They say a 37-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if any of the three suspects were armed and their names weren't immediately released.

Police say the officer involved was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Police say the Arizona Department of Public Safety will independently investigate the officer-involved shooting.