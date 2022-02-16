Impact of sports betting in Arizona reaches $4.75B, supporting over 38,000 jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The economic impact of sports betting in Arizona has reached $4.75 billion, supporting over 38,000 jobs.
This data comes from the American Gaming Association which explores the national and state-by-state impact of the casino gaming industry.
Across Arizona's 27 casinos, the association found the following:
- $691.4 million taxed and shared with tribes
- Direct gross gaming revenue of $1.9 billion
It also recognized Tucson as one of four areas in the Grand Canyon state for having a significant amount of casino activity.
A breakdown of how the state uses revenue collected is explained as:
- 88% goes toward the Arizona Benefits Fund (ABF)
- 12% allocated to cities, towns or counties for government services or deposits into the Commerce and Economic Development Commission Local Communities Fund
The association clarifies a portion of the money contributed to the ABF helps fund responsible gaming programs in the state.
According to the Arizona Indian Gaming Association, this 88% is divided among the following six different entities:
- 2% for problem gambling
- 8% for the Arizona Tourism Fund
- 8% for the Wildlife Conservation Fund
- 9% for running the ABF
- 28% for Trauma and Emergency Services Fund
- 56% for Educational Improvement Fund
All data collected is current as of Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
