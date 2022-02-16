Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Impact of sports betting in Arizona reaches $4.75B, supporting over 38,000 jobs

Tax impact and tribal revenue share of $691.4 million
items.[0].image.alt
Wayne Parry/AP
FILE - A gambler makes a sports bet at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J., Sept. 5, 2019. A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year's Super Bowl, according to the gambling industry's national trade group. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Sports Betting-Super Bowl
Posted at 10:56 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:59:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The economic impact of sports betting in Arizona has reached $4.75 billion, supporting over 38,000 jobs.

This data comes from the American Gaming Association which explores the national and state-by-state impact of the casino gaming industry.

Across Arizona's 27 casinos, the association found the following:

  • $691.4 million taxed and shared with tribes
  • Direct gross gaming revenue of $1.9 billion

It also recognized Tucson as one of four areas in the Grand Canyon state for having a significant amount of casino activity.

A breakdown of how the state uses revenue collected is explained as:

  • 88% goes toward the Arizona Benefits Fund (ABF)
  • 12% allocated to cities, towns or counties for government services or deposits into the Commerce and Economic Development Commission Local Communities Fund

The association clarifies a portion of the money contributed to the ABF helps fund responsible gaming programs in the state.

According to the Arizona Indian Gaming Association, this 88% is divided among the following six different entities:

  • 2% for problem gambling
  • 8% for the Arizona Tourism Fund
  • 8% for the Wildlife Conservation Fund
  • 9% for running the ABF
  • 28% for Trauma and Emergency Services Fund
  • 56% for Educational Improvement Fund

All data collected is current as of Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!