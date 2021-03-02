Southwest Airlines four-day sale with deals as low as $29 from Phoenix

PHOENIX — Are you looking to take a trip out of town or a weekend getaway? Southwest Airlines on Monday announced a four-day sale with one-way tickets from Phoenix for as low as $29.

The sale runs March 1-4 and is valid for select flights and dates through June 2, 2021, according to a news release.

It should also be noted that health officials continue to recommend people stay home and not travel unnecessarily as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the United States. More than 515,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University's online dashboard.

Example one-way flights:

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between New Orleans and Houston (Bush),

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and LaGuardia,

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs, Calif.,

As low as $54 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Fort Lauderdale,

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif. and Honolulu (Oahu), and

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, Calif. and Kahului (Maui).

