Some residents near Globe told to evacuate due to a wildfire

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents near Globe have been told to evacuate due to a wildfire that's mainly burning grass and brush in the Tonto National Forest.

At around noon, Gila County Health and Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for communities east of U.S. 60 from the Arizona Department of Transportation Yard to Winters Ranch.

Other communities in the area about 90 miles (144 kilometers) east of the Phoenix metro area were put on alert for potential evacuations.

Authorities say two different fires were started by lightning on Aug. 17 and they merged six days later to form a wildfire that has charred more than 59 square miles (153 square kilometers) in the Apache Mountains as of Tuesday afternoon with 32% containment.