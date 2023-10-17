Watch Now
Small plane crash kills three people in Northern Arizona

Posted at 3:40 PM, Oct 17, 2023
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in northern Arizona, killing all three people on board, authorities said Tuesday.

The names and ages of the crash victims weren’t immediately released.

Coconino County sheriff’s officials said the single-engine Piper PA-28 went down in a field after taking off from H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport in Williams shortly after 12:20 p.m. Williams is located 34 miles (54 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said their agency will investigate the cause of the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

