Skydive Arizona: Skydiver injured, taken to hospital after parachute malfunction

ELOY, AZ - An experienced skydiver is hospitalized after his parachute malfunctioned, Skydive Arizona said.

According to Skydive Arizona officials, the man was unable to properly release his main parachute while deploying the reserve parachute. Although both parachutes opened he suffered a hard landing.

He was airlifted to Maricopa Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.

Training Advisors with Skydive Arizona said the jumper was using his own equipment and had made approximately 30 jumps in the past week without incident.

Officials added that neither weather or aircraft were a factor in the accident.

The man's name has not been released.