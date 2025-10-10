Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sky Harbor impacted by staffing issues, dozens of flights delayed on Friday

FAA and airport officials reporting staff, flight issues nationwide
PHOENIX — Some Phoenix flights are being impacted by staffing shortages, according to FAA and airport officials. 

According to the FAA, as of around 10:30 a.m. local time Friday, there was an average departure delay time of 45 minutes due to staffing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. 

Sky Harbor’s delayed, canceled, and diverted flights information page showed 85 delayed flights around 1 p.m. Travelers should check the flight page for the latest details on Sky Harbor flights.

Air traffic controllers are considered essential employees and are required to work during a government shutdown, like the current and ongoing shutdown. In past shutdowns, some have called in sick after missing paychecks, creating staffing challenges at airports.

The FAA has reported staffing issues at airports nationwide due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. Delays could worsen if the shutdown continues, as the U.S. was already facing a staffing shortfall before the government shutdown began.

