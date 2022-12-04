Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday night

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.

Scottsdale Police say it happened around 10:45 p.m. just off Camelback Road in Old Town Scottsdale.

Police initially stopped the vehicle for reportedly driving the wrong way in the area. The driver did stop the vehicle and officers made contact with both the driver and front seat passenger.

Officers report that the passenger tried to exit the vehicle against their orders, and was argumentative.

The two original officers requested backup, and two more officers arrived on scene.

One officer reportedly ordered the driver to shut off the vehicle and remove the keys mutliple times, but the driver refused.

An officer opened the door to get the driver out of the car and turn off the vehicle. He resisted and during the struggle, he was able to put the vehicle into drive and took off.

The officer that attempted to shut off the car injured his hand in the door jam as the car got away.

The three other officers standing around the vehicle were struck as it drove away. All of the injuries the officers were minor and did not require medical treatment.

The driver also hit two pedestrians in the roadway as they fled. Both were reportedly not hurt.

Police say they know the identity of the driver, but they have not released that person's name. The driver is reportedly still at large, and police are still working to identify the passenger.

The case is still under investigation.