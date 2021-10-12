Watch
Sheriff's Office: Remains found in desert in Golden Valley

Posted at 2:53 PM, Oct 12, 2021
GOLDEN VALEY, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says human remains have been found in the desert in the Golden Valley area west of Kingman.

According to the office, hikers on Sunday called to report coming upon a skull and a subsequent search then produced other bones.

The office said the remains were taken to the county Medical Examiner's Office for a determination of cause of death.

No additional information was provided.

