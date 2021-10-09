Sheriff's office: Deputy found critically injured

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman says a suspect was being sought Saturday after a sheriff's deputy was found injured at a sheriff's substation in Avondale, a Phoenix suburb.

Sgt. Monica Bretado said the deputy was hospitalized in critical condition and that a multi-agency manhunt for the suspect was underway, Bretado said said no additional information was available.

It wasn't immediately known how the deputy was injured or exactly where the deputy was found.

No suspect description was released. Azfamily.com reported that crime scene tape was strung up in an area near the substation and a MCSO SUV was seen being loaded onto a flatbed tow truck.

