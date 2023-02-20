Sheriff Mark Lamb considers running for Arizona Senate

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sheriff Mark Lamb with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office has announced he might join the upcoming elections as a contender.

He broke the news Saturday over Twitter, teasing he's "seriously considering running" for the office of U.S. Senate in Arizona.

However, Sheriff Lamb clarifies he must pray and think about this until a decision is made.

The next election is slated for Nov. 5, 2024.

Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema recently made headlines after registering as an independent.

Looks like we made a little news today 🇺🇸 I’m seriously considering running for the US Senate in Arizona. We will be thinking and praying about this over the next several weeks. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/4R90BeY1t5 — Mark Lamb (@sherifflamb1) February 18, 2023