Sexual, gender minorities much likelier to be crime victims

Bullit Marquez/AP
FILE - In this June 14, 2016, file photo, Filipino members of the LGBQT community stand around a rainbow flag with a heart-shaped symbol during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando, Fla. mass shooting at the University of the Philippines campus in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. The first study of its kind has found that people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer or gender non-confirming are nearly four times as likely to be victims of violent crime than those outside such communities. Although other research has long shown that LGBQT people and gender minorities are disproportionately affected by crime, the study published in Science Advances on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, looked at data that has only been collected since 2016, making for the first comprehensive and national study to examine the issue. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)
Posted at 5:34 PM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 20:35:05-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The first study of its kind has found that people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer or gender non-conforming are nearly four times as likely to be victims of violent crime than those outside such communities.

Although other research has long shown that LGBTQ people and gender minorities are disproportionately affected by crime, the study published in Science Advances on Friday looked at data that has only been collected since 2016, making for the first comprehensive and national study to examine the issue.

