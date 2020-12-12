Settlement provides fiber-optic improvements in rural areas

PHOENIX (AP) — A telecommunications company has agreed to provide $2 million in improvements to fiber-optic infrastructure in rural areas across Arizona as part of a consent agreement with the state.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Friday that the fiber-optic improvements are part of a February consent decree with Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink.

The office had alleged that the company engaged in deceptive and unfair advertising and billing practices.

The consent decree resolves the allegations, which the company continues to deny.

The improvements will extend cellphone coverage and internet connectivity in previously underserved areas of Coconino, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yavapai counties.