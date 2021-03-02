Senate ethics panel to mull complaint against GOP senator

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate's Ethics Committee is set to consider whether a complaint against a Republican lawmaker merits discipline.

The scheduled meeting Tuesday comes after a report into allegations made by an assistant to Sen. Wendy Rogers found little corroboration of some of his complaints.

But the Senate attorney who investigated the allegations found backing for his contention that she raised her voice and cursed during a heated confrontation in her office.

The complaint could be dismissed or the panel could recommend discipline up to explusion.

Rogers has called the allegations a fabrication but acknowledged raising her voice.