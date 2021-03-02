Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Senate ethics panel to mull complaint against GOP senator

items.[0].image.alt
Google Images
Picasa 2.0
Lawmakers accepted tickets from casino owner
Posted at 11:22 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 01:22:48-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate's Ethics Committee is set to consider whether a complaint against a Republican lawmaker merits discipline.

The scheduled meeting Tuesday comes after a report into allegations made by an assistant to Sen. Wendy Rogers found little corroboration of some of his complaints.

But the Senate attorney who investigated the allegations found backing for his contention that she raised her voice and cursed during a heated confrontation in her office.

The complaint could be dismissed or the panel could recommend discipline up to explusion.

Rogers has called the allegations a fabrication but acknowledged raising her voice.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.