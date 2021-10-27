Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Senate confirms Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake to ambassador posts

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves to the crowd after being acknowledged by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey during his State of the State address in Phoenix. The Senate confirmed two prominent anti-Trump Republicans to serve in the Biden administration on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, with former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona approved to serve as the ambassador to Turkey and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, approved to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Congress Confirmations
Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:31:54-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed two prominent anti-Trump Republicans to serve in the Biden administration.

Senators on Tuesday confirmed former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona to serve as the ambassador to Turkey and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

The Senate has also voted to confirm former Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico to serve as ambassador to New Zealand and Victoria Reggie Kennedy of Massachusetts, the widow of former Sen. Ted Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Austria.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!