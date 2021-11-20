Watch
Senate confirms Biden's nominee for US Attorney for Arizona

Copyright Associated Press
Susan Walsh
In this photo taken Feb. 28, 2017, a flag flies on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 00:09:28-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden's choice to be the top federal law enforcement officer in Arizona.

Gary Restaino was confirmed as the United States Attorney for Arizona on Friday. Restaino has been a federal prosecutor in Arizona since 2003 and was previously the chief of the criminal division and the white collar crime section.

Restaino has also worked as a trial attorney for the Justice Department's Public Integrity Section.

He worked on some of Arizona's highest profile cases of the past decade.

They included the prosecutions of former Fiesta Bowl executives for campaign finance violations and of former Congressman Rick Renzi for extortion and bribery.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

