Senate clears resolution offering families school choice, regardless of where they live

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Senate Education Committee has approved S.C.R. 1049 educational opportunities; children; support Wednesday.

According to this resolution, children in Arizona could soon go to a school outside of the boundaries they were previously restricted from attending.

Whereas, a child's educational opportunities should not be determined by the family's place of residence or economic means;

It also emphasized including charter and private schools, as well as qualifying students who would be eligible to receive state monies though Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.

Whereas, every student deserves access to the learning environment that is best suited to the individual child's needs, whether in the form of public, private or home-based education.

Chairman of the Arizona Education Committee Paul Boyer (R) hoped for bipartisan support as he reintroduced the resolution.

Therefore be it resolved by the Senate of the State of Arizona, the House of Representatives concurring: that the Members of the Legislature express support for opportunities in education for all children.

Now that it has been approved by the House of Representatives and Senate, S.C.R. 1049 awaits the "okay" by President Joe Biden.

