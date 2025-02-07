TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly spoke with KGUN 9 about his concerns over the economic impact of tariffs, which he says often hurt American businesses and consumers more than they help.

SEN. KELLY SPEAKS ON TARIFFS, CONSUMER COSTS AND DOMESTIC MANUFACTURING:

Sen. Mark Kelly speaks on tariffs: ‘generally not a great idea’

The Trump administration recently paused tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico for 30 days, but tariffs on Chinese goods remain in place. The White House defended the 10% tariff on Chinese imports, citing the country’s role in the fentanyl crisis.

“That was the reason for this tariff,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “It was a retaliatory tariff on China for the last four years of their unprecedented distribution of fentanyl into our nation’s borders.”

China responded, criticizing the decision and as the country imposes its own tariffs on the U.S.

“The U.S. has imposed 10% additional tariffs on Chinese goods on the grounds of fentanyl,” said Lin Jian, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry. “China firmly opposes it.”

Kelly believes tariffs could disrupt supply chains and lead to increased costs for consumers.

“Despite what the president says about who pays for tariffs, tariffs are paid at ports of entry when goods come into the country by the company or individual that’s importing the goods,” Kelly said. “And then they pass that on to consumers.”

Instead of tariffs, Kelly advocates for strategic investments like the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to bolster domestic manufacturing.

“If we do wind up with six factories, you're talking about 12,000 good-paying jobs at [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company],” Kelly said. “But then there are all the suppliers.”

In 2024, the Biden administration announced $6.6 billion in funding from the CHIPS and Science Act to support the TSMC semiconductor facility in Phoenix, which is expected to create thousands of jobs and strengthen the nation’s supply chain.